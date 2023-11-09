Toronto police say there is no interruption to morning transit services as they monitor a protest at Union Station.

"We do have a pop-up that is occurring in the area of Union Station at Front and York and we do have officers on scene," Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue told Newstalk 1010 in an interview. "We’re certainly monitoring that with a concern for any disruption to the morning commute. So we are working with Metrolinx and Toronto Transit as well. There is no change right now to bus and train service and certainly we will ensure that there is no disruption with those protesters who have shown up."

The Palestinian Youth Movement said Thursday that they plan to stage a protest at union station, similar to those which have taken place at transit hubs in other cities.

Dozens of protesters held a sit in at the concourse at Union Station at around 8:30 a.m., and gathered outside station as well, calling on the government to demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza war.

A number of groups have been calling for a cease-fire amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel has said that it will not stop its operations until all of the 240 or so hostages taken from Israel by Hamas in its surprise terror attack on Oct. 7 are returned. Israel has said that it may be open to small pauses in the fighting to allow for humanitarian aid.

Metrolinx said it was also monitoring the protest Thursday and would let customers know if there was any disruption to service.

"At this time, our plan is to continue with our regular bus and train services. We are working closely with TPS to ensure the safety of our customers and operation of our services during this period," Metrolinx said.