No evidence of shooting after investigation closes downtown Toronto intersection
Police direct traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Toronto after a shooting on April 3, 2023.
A police investigation into a reported shooting early Monday morning in downtown Toronto has found no evidence of shots being fired.
Police closed the intersection at Wellington and John streets following reports of a firearm being discharged out of a vehicle at 5:50 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The intersection was reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
In an update, police said their investigation determined there was no evidence of shots fired.