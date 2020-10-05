There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at an Etobicoke secondary school but Toronto Public Health says that it has determined that “the infections were acquired outside the school setting and that there is no need to declare an outbreak at this time.

A letter went out to parents at Martin Grove Collegiate Institute over the weekend confirming three new cases at the school since last week, bringing the total number of positives to eight.

That means that Martin Grove Collegiate Institute has more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among students than any other public school in Toronto.

The school, however, remains open and Toronto Public Health says that it has no intention to declare an outbreak unless it is able to verify that transmission took place within the school.

“There are cases affiliated with this school, however, our thorough investigation reveals that the infections were acquired outside the school setting. There is no evidence of transmission in the school at this time, and therefore an outbreak has not been declared,” Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey told CP24 on Monday.

CP24 spoke to several parents of students at the school on Monday, who indicated that the positive cases have all been tied back to a single party in the community.

In her statement, Dubey said that Toronto Public Health is continuing to “work closely” with the school and the TDSB but has no reason to believe that the virus has been transmitted within the school setting at this time.

She said that an outbreak is only declared when there are at least two positive cases at a given school and it is determined that at least one case “could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.”

There have been more than 500 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Ontario schools so far and three schools have been forced to close temporarily due to outbreaks.