

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they do not suspect foul play in the case of a missing pregnant woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Barinder Kaur was last seen in the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive in Brampton at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

She is described by police as South Asian, five-foot-one, and is about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, straight, black hair and is eight-months pregnant.

“There is no foul play that has come up that we are concerned about in regards to her leaving the residence. She did leave on her own accord,” Const. Danni Marttini told CP24 on Wednesday.

“It is really important that if she does need any assistance, we want her to contact us so we can ensure her safety and well-being.”

Officers are currently speaking with neighbours and checking video surveillance footage in the area.

Marttini said Kaur has only been in the GTA since July.

“She is new to the country. She is visiting,” Marttini said. “Her knowledge of the area may be not as good as other people.”

Investigators are also asking any members of the public who may know of her whereabouts to contact Peel Regional Police.

“Obviously if anybody out there sees her and maybe realizes she does need some kind of assistance… let us know,” Marttini said.