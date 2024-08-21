There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station on Thursday due to a possible rail strike.

Metrolinx made the announcement Wednesday night, saying that it wanted to provide certainty to its customers.

UP Express and all other GO lines will be unaffected, the Crown agency added.

More than 9,000 workers at Canada's two major railways could be off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference — the union representing workers at Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Ltd. — said it had served strike notice to the railway.

CN Rail, meanwhile, issued a notice saying that it will lock out its workers at the same time unless a deal is reached or the parties go to binding arbitration.

Customers who use the Milton line told CP24 Wednesday that possible service disruption would complicate their commute. Some said they would be forced to drive, while others said they would likely try to work from home if possible. Others said they weren't sure what they would do.

Metrolinx advises customers on the Milton corridor to consider local transit options or access GO Transit services on the Lakeshore West or Kitchener corridors as an alternative.

Hamilton GO customers can use Aldershot GO Station as an alternative or use normally scheduled GO Bus service on Route 16.

Aside from the possible commuter disruptions, a rail strike would likely have a massive impact on the movement of goods around the country.

With files from The Canadian Press