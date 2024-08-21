There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station on Thursday after employees at two of Canada's major railways were locked out.

Metrolinx made the announcement Wednesday night hours before the 12:01 a.m. deadline, saying that it wanted to provide certainty to its customers.

UP Express and all other GO lines will be unaffected, the Crown agency added.

More than 9,000 workers at Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) were formally locked out just after midnight Thursday after no new agreement was reached.

CN Rail said in a statement that the union, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), did not respond to its most recent offer, while CPKC accused Teamsters of making unrealistic demands, and a negotiated outcome was not within reach.

Teamsters claimed that it made multiple offers, but the companies did not take them seriously, saying CN Rail and CPKC’s demands are preventing a new agreement from being reached.

“Throughout this process, CN and CPKC have shown themselves willing to compromise rail safety and tear families apart to earn an extra buck. The railroads don’t care about farmers, small businesses, supply chains, or their own employees. Their sole focus is boosting their bottom line, even if it means jeopardizing the entire economy,” said TCRC president Paul Boucher.

Customers who use the Milton line told CP24 Wednesday that possible service disruption would complicate their commute. Some said they would be forced to drive, while others said they would likely try to work from home if possible. Others said they weren't sure what they would do.

Metrolinx advises customers on the Milton corridor to consider local transit options or access GO Transit services on the Lakeshore West or Kitchener corridors as an alternative.

Hamilton GO customers can use Aldershot GO Station as an alternative or use normally scheduled GO Bus service on Route 16.

Aside from the possible commuter disruptions, a rail strike would likely have a massive impact on the movement of goods around the country.

With files from The Canadian Press