

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO Transit service on the Lakeshore East Line will be shut down this weekend to allow Metrolinx to complete a number of infrastructure upgrades.

The entire corridor will be closed to most rail traffic on Saturday and Sunday in what the transit agency is calling a “rare move.”

Metrolinx said the main reason for the closure is to allow crews to undertake “major bridge rehabilitation” on the Danforth Bridge, located between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road.

“The work will stretch across almost 50 kilometres. Crews need space and time to complete their missions. That includes upgrades that will add two decades onto the lifespan of a major bridge,” Metrolinx said in a post on its website.

GO buses will be running to transport people downtown from the east, the transit agency said.

��LAKESHORE EAST LINE CLOSED THIS WEEKEND ��

This weekend, there will be no trains on the Lakeshore East line. We’re doing several significant upgrades to improve service. Check out our video that explains everything, including alternate transit options: https://t.co/Py3JnnahyM pic.twitter.com/IRC5CXtVst — GO Transit (@GOtransit) October 24, 2019

Subway closures this weekend

Sections of the TTC’s Line 1 will also be closed this weekend.

Subway service will not begin between St. Clair and Union stations until 8 p.m. on Saturday to allow for signal upgrades.

There will also be no subway service between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be operating.

Summerhill Station will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday but all other stations impacted by the service disruptions will remain open for fare sales and connections to other surface routes.