

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s integrity commissioner says there are no grounds to support an inquiry into the firing of OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, who was a vocal critic of the failed selection of Ron Taverner as the OPP’s Commissioner.

J. David Wake says he has no evidence to suggest Blair was fired at the suggestion of Premier Doug Ford, or that Ford was involved in any way.

Following the announcement that longtime Ford family friend and Etobicoke Toronto police superintendent Ron Taverner would be the new head of the OPP in Sept. 2018, Blair, who also sought the job, took a number of steps to challenge the decision.

Blair sought a court order to compel the Ontario Ombudsman to investigate Taverner’s hiring, alleging it was fixed to ensure Taverner’s success.

He also released OPP documents indicating Ford wanted a custom van outfitted for his official travel, at a public cost of $50,000.

In a separate report, Wake said no rules were broken in the hiring of Taverner but that the process was “troubling.”

Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones announced Blair’s termination on March 4.

Taverner withdrew his name from consideration for the OPP Commissioner position two days later.

Blair filed a defamation suit against Ford on March 27, seeking $5 million in damages for comments Ford made suggesting Blair broke the law by releasing documents on the customized van.

On the complaint filed by Brampton NDP MPP Kevin Yarde, alleging Ford improperly interfered to have Blair fired, Wake says no information has been made available to indicate that.

“There is no indication from Mr. Yarde that any of the members of the Public Service Commission or the Cabinet were improperly influenced by the Premier to arrive at their decision,” Wake wrote in his report. “To commence an inquiry in these circumstances would be tantamount to embarking on a fishing expedition.”

Wake said Yarde’s complaint did not explain how Blair’s firing would serve to silence critics of Ford.

“In fact, one could argue that (Blair’s) termination would have the opposite effect,” Wake wrote.

Jones said in March that Blair was fired by the Ontario Public Service Commission, acting on a recommendation from Mario Di Tommaso, Deputy Minister of Community Safety.