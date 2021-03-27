No injuries were reported after a fire at a condo building in North York on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a highrise on Harrison Garden Boulevard, near Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, overnight.

The fire was located on a balcony on the top floor.

Flames could be seen billowing from the balcony.

The fire was quickly knocked down, officials said.

Three people were treated at the scene and were not transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.