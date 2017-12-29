

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No one was injured after a Christmas tree caught fire inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Casa Loma neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to an apartment on Clarendon Avenue, near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m. for a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a Christmas tree that had caught fire inside a unit in the building.

Tenants in the unit were evacuated as crews extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

All residents have been allowed back inside.