

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries were reported after a collision on the Gardiner Expressway left debris dangling from the highway near Spadina Avenue on Monday morning.

Police say shortly after 1 a.m., a truck struck a guardrail on the westbound Gardiner between Bathurst and Iannuzzi streets and debris from the collision was dangling from the Gardiner.

Three people were inside the truck at the time of the crash and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck will be charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, police confirmed to CP24.

Police have cordoned off the area below the collision and police say they do not know how long the closure will be in place.