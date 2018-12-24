No injuries after fire at Etobicoke art gallery
Firefighters tackle a fire at Allen Gallery on Lake Shore Boulevard in Etobicoke Monday December 24, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 6:15AM EST
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at an art gallery in Etobicoke early Monday.
Crews were called to the scene at Allen Gallery on Lake Shore Boulevard, near Islington Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find flames visible at the two-story building.
The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.
There is no word so far on a damage estimate.