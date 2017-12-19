

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say no injuries were reported after a fire in Scarborough's Leacock neighbourhood overnight.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight at a building near Bay Mills Boulevard and Eaglestone Road, in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue.

According to police, residents in the apartment were evacuated following the fire, which was quickly knocked down when crews arrived on scene.

Police previously told CP24 that it is believed that the fire initially started in a kitchen and the incident was being investigated as a possible arson. Investigators later confirmed that the fire was accidental.

Officials say the fire resulted in approximately $25,000 in damage.