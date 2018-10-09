

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Granger Avenue, in the area of Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said five pickup trucks went up in flames before the blaze was knocked down.

Crews were able to contain the fire so it did not spread.

A fire investigator has been requested to attend the scene of the incident but Powell could not say if the fire is believed to be suspicious.

It does not appear the shop was open when the fire started and no one was injured.