

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a building on Swordbill Drive, located near Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the two-floor residential building.

The blaze was knocked down a short time later and no one was injured, Toronto Fire Services confirmed.