No injuries after fire at townhouse complex in Etobicoke
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 6:23AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 8:53AM EST
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
The fire occurred at a building on Swordbill Drive, located near Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly after 5 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the two-floor residential building.
The blaze was knocked down a short time later and no one was injured, Toronto Fire Services confirmed.