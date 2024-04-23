No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire at a townhouse complex just north of Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.

The fire broke out on Spadina Road, near Davenport Road, early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the blaze started in the roof of one of the townhomes and neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter evacuated residents.

The fire is now out and crews are still investigating the cause.