No injuries after fire at townhouse complex north of The Annex
No injuries were reported after a fire at a townhouse complex on Spadina Road. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2024 5:47AM EDT
No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire at a townhouse complex just north of Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.
The fire broke out on Spadina Road, near Davenport Road, early Tuesday morning.
Toronto Fire told CP24 that the blaze started in the roof of one of the townhomes and neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution.
A TTC bus was brought in to shelter evacuated residents.
The fire is now out and crews are still investigating the cause.