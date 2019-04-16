

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported following a large fire at a winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Colaneri Estate Winery, located on Concession 6 Road, at around 2 p.m. for a fire at the rear of the facility.

“On route, our staff witnessed heavy black smoke from a distance and subsequently upgraded to a second alarm,” Nick Ruller, the deputy chief of Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services, told CP24. “We had this fire under control in just over 30 minutes.”

Ruller said while the fire ignited some skids and an outdoor storage structure at the back of the winery, crews managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the main building.

“This is a very large winery. The potential here for this to be catastrophic is significant,” he noted. “The crews did a great job in keeping this at bay.”

He said it is too early to determine what caused the fire.

“We are just in a position now where we are putting out some hotspots,” Ruller said. “We are going to be transitioning from the fire attack and extinguishment into investigation shortly where we will try to determine the circumstances surrounding the origin and cause.”