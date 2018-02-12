

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire at a restaurant in Brookhaven early Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the Chicken Tender restaurant, located near Jane Street and Trethewey Drive.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that callers inside the building first alerted police to the fire, which reportedly occurred in the basement of the building.

All occupants evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency crews and no injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were spotted coming from the structure.

The fire, which spread to the first floor, was under control at around 4:30 a.m.