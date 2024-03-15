There were no reports of injuries after a fire broke out in an Etobicoke chicken shop overnight.

Firefighters were called to Mero’s Hot Chicken at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night after a large fire broke out inside the restaurant, which is located in the bottom of a condo building.

Toronto Fire said the building sprinklers activated and prevented the spread of the fire. Crews were able to go in and extinguish the remaining fire.

No one was found in the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

Shattered glass could be seen on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Toronto Fire said there were reports of an explosion, but they could not immediately confirm that.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.