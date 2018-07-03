

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after an early morning fire gutted a home in Mississauga Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. on Watersedge Road at around 4 a.m.

Area homes were evacuated as a precaution but police say the fire was contained to the one home.

The home was under construction at the time and was unoccupied.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and officials are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.