

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire significantly damaged a home in North York early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a residence on Hearst Circle, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Black Creek Drive.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that the occupants of the home managed to escape the fire without sustaining any serious injuries.

The fire has been knocked down but crews remain at the scene this morning.