No injuries after fire spreads to several homes in Ajax
Fire tears through a home on Buggey Lane in Ajax Monday August 31, 2020. (Submitted)
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 31, 2020 6:45PM EDT
No injuries have been reported after a fire struck several homes in Ajax.
The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Buggey Lane in the area of Salem and Taunton roads.
Durham Regional Police said several homes were on fire and one house was fully engulfed. Ajax Fire and Emergency Services told CP24.com that 11 trucks responded to the scene and a total of four structures were involved.
Videos sent to CP24 from the scene showed flames leaping off of a large home on the street.
By 3:30 p.m., Durham police said that fire crews had the blaze under control.
No injuries have been reported.
There is no estimate for the damage so far or any word on how the fire started.