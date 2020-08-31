No injuries were reported after a fire completely destroyed a family home in Ajax and damaged four others.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Buggey Lane in the area of Salem and Taunton roads.

Durham Regional Police said several homes were on fire and one house was fully engulfed.

Videos sent to CP24 from the scene showed flames tearing through a large home on the street.

Platoon Chief Michael Moffatt of Ajax Fire and Emergency Services told CP24.com that one of the homes was a complete write-off, while four others sustained minor to medium damage.

Some workers were present but the homeowners were away when the fire started at 9 Buggey Lane, Moffatt said. Damage to the home has been estimated at $2.5-3 million.

Four other homes were damaged through exposure to the first fire when the cedar shingles on their rooves caught fire, Moffatt said.

Some 30 firefighters and nine fire trucks responded to the blaze at its height, with help called in from fire services in Whitby and Pickering.

By 3:30 p.m., Durham police said that fire crews had the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Durham Regional Police, Moffatt said.