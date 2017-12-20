

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are investigating after two GO trains struck a vehicle in Oakville on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the area of Cornwall and Chartwell roads at around 7 p.m.

Metrolinx said an equipment train hit the vehicle before a passenger train did the same.

It is not clear why the vehicle was on the train tracks at the time.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Insp. Dave McCartney with Halton Regional Police said the vehicle had to be removed from the train tracks after the crash.

“The driver, I’m told, did get out just in time and the circumstances as to how the vehicle got there and what was going through the driver’s mind at the time has not yet been determined,” he said.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 the incident and clean up caused an “awfully long delay” for about 1,000 passengers.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Service on the Lakeshore West line was suspended following this collision but has since resumed.