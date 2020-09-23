

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say no injuries were reported after a gunshot fired inside a Newmarket hotel room came through the wall of an adjacent unit.

The incident, police say, occurred at a hotel in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers were called to the area after receiving a report that a bullet had come through the wall between two hotel rooms.

“Officers arrived and quickly contained the area,” the news release read. “Fortunately no one was injured.

Four suspects were subsequently taken into custody and police said two firearms were found as well as a “quantity of drugs.”

The suspects, identified by police as 18-year-old Maviya Tahir, of Toronto, Bilale Usman Saleem, a 26-year-old Toronto resident, Jessica Stanko, a 21-year-old resident of Newmarket, and 21-year-old Eleni Papadopoulos, of Aurora, are facing several charges, including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward to contact investigators.