No injuries after man was reportedly pushed onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station
Published Sunday, February 19, 2023 5:47PM EST
A man was reportedly pushed onto track level at Bloor-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon, but he managed to get himself back onto the platform and was not injured in the incident, according to police.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the station’s westbound platform.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket and dark track pants.
Police have not released any other information about the circumstances leading up to the incident.
No subway service disruptions were mentioned.