

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





No one is injured after Toronto police say “numerous” shots were fired through the door of an apartment unit where several young children slept in Etobicoke late on Thursday night.

Toronto police say that sometime before 11:20 p.m., they were called to 44 Willowridge Road, in the Highway 27 and Highway 427 area, for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find numerous bullet holes in the door of an apartment

Investigators said no one inside was injured, but that the unit contained several small children.

Two male suspects were seen running away and getting into a white car before speeding off, police said.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 23 Division or Crime Stoppers.