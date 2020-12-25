Peel police are investigating after gunfire damaged a home in Brampton Christmas Day.

Police received a call about gunshots in the area of Masters Green Crescent and Tournament Drive just after 3 p.m.

A dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Officers investigated and found a home had been damaged by gunfire, but no injuries have been reported.

Police are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes a day after a man was shot through the front door of another Brampton home, about a 20-minute drive away. Police have not made any connection between the two incidents.