

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a man in a vehicle at a plaza near Steeles and Warden avenues early this morning.

Police say the incident occurred at Bamburgh Gardens Plaza at around 1:18 a.m.

According to investigators, shots were fired at a man in a car from occupants of a light coloured SUV.

The suspects fled the scene, police say, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.