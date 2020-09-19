No injuries after shots fired at man in car at Scarborough plaza
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a man in a vehicle at a plaza near Steeles and Warden avenues.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 8:35AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a man in a vehicle at a plaza near Steeles and Warden avenues early this morning.
Police say the incident occurred at Bamburgh Gardens Plaza at around 1:18 a.m.
According to investigators, shots were fired at a man in a car from occupants of a light coloured SUV.
The suspects fled the scene, police say, and no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.