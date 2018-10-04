

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in custody after shots were fired at a strip club in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. at a club on Atlantic Drive, near Dixie Road and Highway 401, in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the area for reports of shots fired and when officers arrived, a male suspect had already fled the scene.

No one was injured.

According to investigators, the suspect was involved in a collision a short time later and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect’s injuries were not serious.

Investigators have not said what charged the man will be facing.