No injuries after shots fired at Weston pizza place: police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 6:17AM EST
Police say no injuries were reported after shots were fired at a store in Weston on Saturday night.
Shots were fired at a pizza place on Jane Street, located near John Street, at around 11:30 p.m.
Investigators did not say if anyone was inside the shop at the time but confirmed no injuries were reported at the scene.
Police are searching for a male suspect who left the scene in a vehicle.
A detailed suspect description has not been released.