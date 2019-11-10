

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say no injuries were reported after shots were fired at a store in Weston on Saturday night.

Shots were fired at a pizza place on Jane Street, located near John Street, at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators did not say if anyone was inside the shop at the time but confirmed no injuries were reported at the scene.

Police are searching for a male suspect who left the scene in a vehicle.

A detailed suspect description has not been released.