

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in Brampton overnight.

The incident occurred near Kayak Heights and New Pines Trail shortly before 1 a.m.

Peel Regional Police say multiple vehicles were struck by the gunfire but the vehicles were unoccupied. No injuries have been reported.

Tactical and K9 units were called to the area early this morning to search for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.