

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say no injuries were reported after shots were fired in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood early this morning.

It happened near Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say several callers reported multiple gunshots in the area and people were reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot and by car.

According to police, witnesses said two shooters in separate vehicles were last seen heading eastbound on Grandravine Drive.

Officers found multiple shell casings on scene but no injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate.