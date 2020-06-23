CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No injuries after shots fired in city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:33AM EDT
Police say no injuries were reported after shots were fired in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood early this morning.
It happened near Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue.
Police say several callers reported multiple gunshots in the area and people were reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot and by car.
According to police, witnesses said two shooters in separate vehicles were last seen heading eastbound on Grandravine Drive.
Officers found multiple shell casings on scene but no injuries were reported.
Police are continuing to investigate.