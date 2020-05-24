No injuries after shots fired in North York on Saturday night
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020
Last Updated Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:38AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired in North York on Saturday night.
Police say it happened in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.
Shell casing were found on scene but no property was damaged and no one was injured.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.