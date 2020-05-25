No injuries after shots fired outside apartment complex near St. James Town
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 5:33AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 25, 2020 8:27AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired outside an apartment building near the city's St. James Town neighbourhood.
It happened outside an apartment complex at 200 Wellesley Street East, located near Bleecker Street.
Police say evidence of gunfire was found in the area but no injuries were reported.
Officers have not released any information on possible suspects but say they are reviewing video surveillance footage from the neighbourhood.