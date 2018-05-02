No injuries after shots fired outside building near St. Lawrence Market
No injuries were reported after shots were fired near the St. Lawrence Market late Tuesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 5:36AM EDT
No one was injured after shots were fired outside a residential building near the St. Lawrence Market late Tuesday night.
Police received a call shortly before 10 p.m. about the sounds of gunshots near Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade.
Shell casings were found at the scene and a bullet may have struck the exterior of a building located at 25 Henry Lane Terrac, according to police.
After checking area hospitals, investigators say no injuries were reported following the incident.
Police have not yet located any suspects.