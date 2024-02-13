Toronto police are investigating after a home was reportedly shot at in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the area of Denton and Patterson avenues, near Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:10 p.m. for reports that a residence had been shot at.

When officers arrived, they located shell casings in the area, police said.

No injuries were reported and the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, police confirmed in a post on social media.