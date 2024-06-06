No injuries were reported after a large sinkhole was discovered at a playground within a townhouse complex in Vaughan on Wednesday night, police say.

York Regional Police told CP24 that firefighters were called to the area of McNaughton Road and Keele Street at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a large sinkhole in the area.

Images sent to CP24 show police tape roping off a playground in the area where the sinkhole developed.

It is not yet clear what caused the sinkhole.