No injuries after sinkhole develops at playground inside Vaughan townhouse complex
Published Thursday, June 6, 2024 8:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 6, 2024 8:30AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a large sinkhole was discovered at a playground within a townhouse complex in Vaughan on Wednesday night, police say.
York Regional Police told CP24 that firefighters were called to the area of McNaughton Road and Keele Street at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a large sinkhole in the area.
Images sent to CP24 show police tape roping off a playground in the area where the sinkhole developed.
It is not yet clear what caused the sinkhole.