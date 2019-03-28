No injuries after streetcar collides with car in Little Italy
No injuries were reported after a streetcar collided with a vehicle in Little Italy overnight. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 5:22AM EDT
No injuries were reported after police say a streetcar rear-ended a vehicle in Little Italy overnight.
The incident occurred near College and Grace streets early Thursday morning.
Police say the collision was reported to police by the TTC.
No serious injuries were reported and no charges have been laid in connection with the crash.
Roads have reopened in the area.