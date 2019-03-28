

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after police say a streetcar rear-ended a vehicle in Little Italy overnight.

The incident occurred near College and Grace streets early Thursday morning.

According to reports from the scene, a car pulled in front of a streetcar and was sideswiped. The vehicle then collided with two parked cars.

Police say the collision was reported to police by the TTC.

No serious injuries were reported and no charges have been laid in connection with the crash.

Westbound College Street was blocked for the investigation but the area has since reopened to traffic.