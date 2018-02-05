

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are working to extinguish a “stubborn” three-alarm fire at a commercial/ industrial building near the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire was first alerted to the blaze, which started at a building near Richmond Street and Strachan Avenue, at around 8 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived on scene.

Pegg said firefighters are having trouble accessing the fire inside the building, which is believed to be under renovation.

He added that the cold and slippery conditions are making it more difficult for firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but once the fire is under control, Pegg said a fire investigator will be called in to look into the circumstances around the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.