

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a three-alarm blaze at a building in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood overnight.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight at a building on Yonge Street, near Wellesley Street.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, Dept. Fire Chief Jim Jessop said at the height of the fire, heavy smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the roof.

At one point, he said the roof of the building collapsed.

“The amazing thing is the effort of our fire staff absolutely stopped the fire from spreading,” he said at the scene on Tuesday.

The fire has now been knocked down and a fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin.

The building, which was under renovation and unoccupied when the fire started, sustained severe damage but no injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have reopened in the area and one southbound lane is now open.

Jessop said while the investigation is expected to last for most of the day, it will not impact TTC service in the neighbourhood.