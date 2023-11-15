No injuries after three-alarm fire at Regent Park row house
Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire near River and Gerrard streets. (Francis Gibbs/ CP24)
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2023 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2023 7:24AM EST
Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a row house in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.
Officials say the fire broke out at a residence near River and Gerrard streets early Wednesday morning and the house is engulfed in flames.
Toronto Fire told CP24 that there are concerns the fire will spread to adjacent homes.
Crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.