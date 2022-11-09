No injuries were reported after several vehicles were destroyed in a fire outside a home overnight in the city’s west end.

The fire broke out outside a home on Culford Road, in the area of Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West.

Firefighters were called to the home at around 4:15 a.m. and found three vehicles on fire out front. The fire extended into the home as well but was put out quickly.

The house was evacuated and five occupants got out safely.

There were no injuries reported, Toronto Fire said.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Crews remain on scene to watch for hotspots.