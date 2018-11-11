No injuries after train derailment in Scarborough
Three train cars came off of the tracks near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Sunday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 7:56AM EST
No injuries were reported after a train derailment in the city’s east end.
Three cars came off of the tracks near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue early Sunday morning.
Toronto police confirm that there were hazardous substances being transported in one of the cars that came off the rails but there was no leak.
Cars have now been righted, police say, and the area has now reopened.