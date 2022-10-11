No injuries were reported after a cargo truck was engulfed in flames on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the busy highway near the CNE grounds, just before 2 p.m.

Images sent to CP24 showed the cab engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke pouring from the cargo area as well.

Toronto police said no injuries have been reported.

However there are delays on the highway because of the fire. Two right lanes of the expressway are blocked approaching Jameson Avenue.

It is not yet clear what the truck was carrying or what sparked the fire.