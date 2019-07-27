No injuries after two-alarm blaze above Corso Italia restaurant
Firefighters are seen on St. Clair Avenue West after a fire broke out on July 27, 2019. (@antoine_m/Twitter)
Chris Herhalt , CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:48PM EDT
No injuries are reported after a fire broke out above a restaurant in the city’s Corso Italia area on Saturday night.
Firefighters said they were called to 1163 St. Clair Avenue West near Dufferin Street at 8:43 p.m. for a report of a fire.
Witnesses reported seeing flames on the third floor of the building.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke on the third floor.
The blaze reached two alarms and everyone inside was evacuated.
The fire was completely knocked down by 9:56 p.m.
The 512 St. Clair streetcar was not running between Oakwood Avenue and Gunns Loop as a result.