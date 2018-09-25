No injuries after two-alarm fire at highrise in East York
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:56AM EDT
No injuries were reported following a fire at a highrise apartment building in East York this morning.
The two-alarm blaze broke out at around 5:20 a.m. in a ninth-floor garbage room at a building near Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue.
Crews told residents to shelter in place and the fire was knocked down at around 5:40 a.m.
According to Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman, the roof hatch of the building needed to be opened to ventilate the smoke that had accumulated following the fire.
Paramedics say they responded to the scene but did not treat any patients.