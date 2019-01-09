No injuries after vehicle crashes into pole in North Fairbank
No one was injured following a crash in North Fairbank Wednesday morning. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:29AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:39AM EST
No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a pole in North Fairbank early this morning.
The crash occurred near Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Caledonia Road was closed from Schell to Bowie avenues for the police investigation but one lane is now getting by in each direction.