

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Westjet flight from Calgary hit a snag after landing at Pearson International Airport Wednesday night when it became stuck in a snowbank.

The Boeing 737-700 was turning off the runway onto the taxiway when its nose got stuck in the snow.

Passengers were delayed for several hours, but no one was injured.

“All 123 guests and six crew were uninjured and emergency crews were on scene to ensure the continued safety of all,” Westjet said in an email.

The company said the aircraft got stuck, but never left the runway.

Peel police were called in to assist.

The plane was eventually freed from the snow and managed to continue on to the gate under its own power.